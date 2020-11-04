Simon Biles Claps Back At Anti-LGBTQ Group Protesting Her Uber Eats Ad With Jonathan Van Ness

Simone Biles has no patience for homophobes.

The Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast is featured in a new ad campaign for Uber Eats featuring her and “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness, with Van Ness showcasing some mad gymnastic skills while wearing a matching outfit.

“Anything Simone Biles can do, Jonathan Van Ness can do… in his own, amazing way,” reads the tagline.

Conservative religious group One Million Moms was offended by the ad, due to the presence of Van Ness, who identifies as nonbinary.

In fact, the group started a petition calling on Uber Eats to end the campaign. “Casting a cross-dresser in its ads screams liberal agenda,” reads the petition, which also accuses Uber Eats of trying to “brainwash viewers with an agenda…”

RELATED: ‘Queer Eye’ Star Jonathan Van Ness Responds To J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Remarks

Biles responded with a fierce tweet, declaring she’d “do x1000000 more commercials with [Van Ness] just to piss everyone off. The LGBTQIA will always have my support and feel welcome to my socials.”

the world we live in makes me sad, but I’d do x1000000 more commercials with you just to piss everyone off! The LGBTQIA will always have my support and feel welcome on my socials🤎 https://t.co/CMOrz0nxFZ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 3, 2020

Uber Eats backed up Biles. “At Uber Eats, we’re unapologetically committed to representing the flavour spectrum,” Uber Eats shared in a statement. “From tacos to talent, we like it spicy. JVN and Simone serve gymnastic prowess and ferosh self-confidence, qualities millions of moms everywhere can — and do — support.”

RELATED: Simone Biles Fires Back At USA Gymnastics for Birthday Tribute Amid Larry Nassar Settlement

Despite its moniker, the One Million Moms petition garnered far less than a million signatures; as of Wednesday evening, only 7,208 had signed.

To put the influence of One Million Moms in perspective, the group’s petition featured approximately 493,000 fewer signatures than a petition seeking Amber Heard’s removal from “Aquaman 2”.