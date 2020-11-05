Matthew McConaughey Shares Adorable Video Of His Kids’ ‘Alarm Clock’ Birthday Song

Matthew McConaughey turned 51 on Wednesday, and to mark the occasion he posted a special video on social media to share the experience of what it was like to wake up at age 51 in his home.

Taking to Instagram, the “Dallas Buyers Club” Oscar winner shared a beyond-adorable video featuring his children — Livingston, 7, and Vida, 10 — singing their own unique variation of “Happy Birthday”.

McConaughey wrote in the caption, “a beautiful alarm clock I had today.”

Since the video was posted, it received more than 190,000 views on Instagram and another 97,000 on Twitter.

During a recent interview with Howard Stern, McConaughey discussed how his life with wife Camila Alves and their children takes priority over everything else in his life.

“My wife and my family, in my mind, are non-negotiable. And so the non-negotiable things in my life, when I’ve watered their proverbial garden, that’s when my garden grew and I flourished and I became more me and felt more vital,” he explained, adding, “The most important thing to me is my family.”