Ricky Gervais Responds To That Tom Hanks Golden Globes Meme: ‘I Could Say Worse Things About Them’

Ricky Gervais spoke about that Tom Hanks Golden Globes meme during a recent interview.

Gervais got the internet talking once again after hosting the ceremony earlier this year but one reaction in particular hit headlines.

Hanks looked like he was struggling to see the funny side after Gervais told celebs they didn’t know much about politics and that most had spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.

Tom Hanks Gave Us The "Golden Globes" Meme Of The Year https://t.co/mGTG3FZpnE pic.twitter.com/LPoPB8oIRN — Ms Randi Myles (@randimyles2go) January 6, 2020

Tom Hanks for the award season meme #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/2AUl4VJdCl — Allison the Disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) January 6, 2020

Speaking on Christian O’Connell’s “Stuff Of Legends” podcast, Gervais recently said: “The big meme was Tom Hanks going: ‘Why is he saying that?’

“And people are going, ‘Oh, look he’s on his high horse.’ But when Leonardo DiCaprio laughed, people loved him for it.

“I could say a lot worse things about them, but I don’t want it to get really nasty and for no reason.”

The “Office” creator went on: “I think people who laugh at a joke, they get a round of applause because people go, ‘Oh, that’s good, they can take it,’ we don’t want people to be above it.

“We even let people be privileged as long as they say, ‘I know I’m privileged but I’m nothing really.’ We don’t like people to go ‘Oh, I deserve it, how dare you talk to me like that.’

“And we sense that, if we really think these people start believing their own hype, we want to bring them down a peg or two.”

Gervais began the joke in question by saying: “You say you’re woke, but the companies you work for… unbelievable.

“Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent.”

See the bit in its entirety in the clip above.