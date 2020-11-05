Magic Johnson Shares With ‘Ellen’ The Advice He Gave Kobe Bryant On Winning NBA Championship

Magic Johnson is reflecting on his friendship with Kobe Bryant on Thursday’s ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show”. Johnson remembers the late NBA star, and the guidance he gave to Bryant in his quest for the championship.

“I told him when we faced the Boston Celtics when we won our last championship—and the year before, we had lost to the Boston Celtics in the finals—I told him, the hardest championship you would ever win is beating the Boston Celtics,” he said.

“So right after we won that Game 7, he hugged me and said, ‘Man, Magic, you were right, this is so difficult to beat these Boston Celtics because they never beat themselves.'”

He added that he and Bryant often had conversations like that, as well as “talking about business, talking about life, talking about being husbands, being fathers, and I enjoyed every single moment.”

Bryant passed away, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in January.