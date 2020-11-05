Andra Day Transforms Into Billie Holiday In First Look At Biopic ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’

A first look at the Lee Daniels-directed film, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”, has been revealed in the latest issue of Vanity Fair.

Andra Day, who will play Holiday, appears as the late singer in a series of recently released images.

A synopsis says the flick, written by playwright and screenwriter Suzan-Lori Parks, “follows Holiday during her career as she is targeted by the Federal Department of Narcotics with an undercover sting operation led by Black Federal Agent Jimmy Fletcher, with whom she had a tumultuous affair.”

Credit: Takashi Seida/Paramount Pictures

RELATED: Andra Day Breaks Down In Tears As 12-Year-Old Keedron Bryant Sings His Powerful Track ‘I Just Want To Live’

Vanity Fair spoke to Daniels and Day about the upcoming release, with the director having once battled drug addiction himself.

Daniels said of casting Day for the role, “She wasn’t acting, she was just baring her soul.”

Day, who will be making her feature acting debut opposite “Moonlight” breakout Trevante Rhodes, recalled hearing Holiday’s music for the first time at 11 years old.

“I was like, ‘What?! This is nothing like Whitney Houston!’ It really transformed me as a singer.”

RELATED: Ziggy ‘Stardust’ Is Born In New Trailer For Davie Bowie Biopic

The film also stars Garrett Hedlund, Natasha Lyonne, and Tyler James Williams.

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” is slated for release on February 12, 2021.