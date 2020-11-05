Miley Cyrus Says Coronavirus Has Caused More Division Within Society And That’s Why This U.S. Election Is So Important

Miley Cyrus spoke about the coronavirus pandemic and how it’s divided society in a new interview.

The singer, who is set to release her new album Plastic Hearts later this month, appeared on the Scandinavian chat show “Skavlan” earlier this week.

The host questioned her on some comments Madonna made earlier this year about coronavirus being a “great equalizer.”

Cyrus shared, “I don’t agree with that. I think that we’ve seen more divide recently than I have in my lifetime, just because we are really understanding the division between race and wealth, and that wealth and health can actually be the same thing.

“I think that’s unfathomably wrong and that is why our election is so important. So, no, I do not believe COVID has been an equalizer in any way.”

Madonna’s remarks didn’t go down well with fans when she said them back in March while sharing a video of herself naked in a bathtub.

She said at the time, “That’s the thing about COVID-19, it doesn’t care about how rich you are or how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. It’s the great equalizer.”