Olivia Wilde-Directed ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles & Chris Pine Halts Filming After Positive COVID-19 Test

Olivia Wilde’s next movie has hit a small setback.

Production on the actress and director’s film “Don’t Worry Darling” has been temporarily halted, according to Deadline, after a member of the crew tested positive for COVID-19.

Wilde and the film’s stars — Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan, and Nick Kroll — will all go into quarantine under COVID-19 guidelines for 14 days.

According to the report, while the studio would not confirm which member of the production tested positive, it was likely not one of the principal cast.

Filming on the project began last month, with photos from the set showing Wilde and the cast members following strict protocol, including wearing face shields and masks.

The film is not the first to halt production due to a positive test. Early in the pandemic, filming on Baz Lurmann’s Elvis Presley biopic was delayed after Tom Hanks was diagnosed, and early this fall, “The Batman” shut down filming once after resuming only days earlier when Robert Pattinson reportedly tested positive.