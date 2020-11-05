Rey, Baby Yoda, Luke Skywalker & More Of The Galaxy Celebrate ‘LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special’ On Disney+

The galaxy’s finest are gathering together to celebrate the holidays in the first trailer for “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” coming to Disney+.

Set directly after the events of “Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker”, Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a journey to better understand the Force with BB-8. At the Jedi Temple, Rey stumbles into a portal to the galaxy’s past, putting her into the orbit of the young Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and more famous LEGO faces from all nine parts of the “Star Wars” series and “The Mandalorian”.

And yes, even shirtless LEGO Kylo Ren is here.

RELATED: John Boyega Sat Down With Disney Executives To ‘Explain’ His Experience Working On ‘Star Wars’

The Disney+ special brings back some of the franchise’s actors to voice their LEGO counterparts, including Billy Dee Williams, Kelly Marie Tran, and Anthony Daniels, as well as “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” voice actors Matt Lanter, Tom Kane, James Arnold Taylor, and Dee Bradley Baker.

“LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” arrives on Disney+ on November 17.