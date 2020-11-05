Khloe Kardashian Sets Record Straight After Twitter User Accuses Her Family Of Not Encouraging People To Vote In U.S. Election

Khloe Kardashian isn’t afraid to voice her opinions on social media.

The reality TV star shared how anxious she was on Twitter this week as the U.S. awaits the presidential election results. She also shared advice for her followers — both in the States and abroad.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Pregnancy Claim: ‘My Abs Say Otherwise’

I haven’t slept, not for a minute!! Anxiety on a 10 10 10 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 4, 2020

I am seeing that so many people were unable to sleep because of the elections. Even people not from this country. Many are riddled with nerves. Try to take care of yourselves today. 30 mins of praying or meditation may help. We will all get through this together. We have to 🤍 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 4, 2020

One person then replied to say they hadn’t seen the Kardashian-Jenners urging people to vote.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Is Getting Out The Vote With Help From Wanda Sykes And Khloé Kardashian

Keen to set the record straight, Kardashian insisted:

My family &I have encouraged the importance of voting, registering to vote and using your platforms. we have been posting for weeks/weeks where people can register. Where people can vote. We have made it super simplistic/easy. Please be fully informed before u make untrue claims — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 4, 2020

Kardashian’s comments come after her sister Kim posted:

I VOTED!!!! Did you?!?! If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line. pic.twitter.com/QXsU4JPdCw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2020

However, some noticed she’d re-posted the photo after hitting headlines because she was wearing a red top in the original snap.