Khloe Kardashian Sets Record Straight After Twitter User Accuses Her Family Of Not Encouraging People To Vote In U.S. Election

By Becca Longmire.

Credit: EPA/NINA PROMMER/CP Images
Credit: EPA/NINA PROMMER/CP Images

Khloe Kardashian isn’t afraid to voice her opinions on social media.

The reality TV star shared how anxious she was on Twitter this week as the U.S. awaits the presidential election results. She also shared advice for her followers — both in the States and abroad.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Pregnancy Claim: ‘My Abs Say Otherwise’

One person then replied to say they hadn’t seen the Kardashian-Jenners urging people to vote.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Is Getting Out The Vote With Help From Wanda Sykes And Khloé Kardashian

Keen to set the record straight, Kardashian insisted:

Kardashian’s comments come after her sister Kim posted:

However, some noticed she’d re-posted the photo after hitting headlines because she was wearing a red top in the original snap.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP