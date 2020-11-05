Christina Anstead Claps Back At Claims She Is An Absent Mother: ‘Wake Up People’

Christina Anstead is not sitting idly by while people question her parenting skills.

Anstead, 37, took to Instagram on Wednesday to reject the idea she is a dismissive parent. The “Flip or Flop” star pointed to her social media inactivity as evidence to the contrary.

RELATED: Ant Anstead Announces He’s Leaving ‘Wheelers And Dealers’

“When I get told ‘you must be an absent mother because you are not with your kids’ — SMH, wake up people. I hardly post anymore,” she said. “I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who [is] a better parent. F that.”

“This doesn’t mean I’m not with my kid, It means the opposite. I am with them, I’m present,” she continued. “So stop parent shaming people, stop choosing sides when there is no side to choose.”

RELATED: Ant Anstead Says He’s Lost 23 Pounds Following Split News

The post comes days after Anstead filed for divorce from Ant Anstead. She shares kids Taylor El Moussa, 10, and Brayden El Moussa, 5, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. She’s also mom to 13-month-old Hudson Anstead, whom she shares with ex Ant.

“My point being: When you see stuff on here take it all with a grain of salt,” she concluded. “There is a whole lot of Filters and fake smiles. I’ve been guilty of faking it too. We are all struggling, some of us are just better at ‘masking’ it.”