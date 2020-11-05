Christina Anstead Claps Back At Claims She Is An Absent Mother: ‘Wake Up People’

Christina Anstead is not sitting idly by while people question her parenting skills.
Anstead, 37, took to Instagram on Wednesday to reject the idea she is a dismissive parent. The “Flip or Flop” star pointed to her social media inactivity as evidence to the contrary.
“When I get told ‘you must be an absent mother because you are not with your kids’ — SMH, wake up people. I hardly post anymore,” she said. “I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who [is] a better parent. F that.”
This year has been incredibly isolating. Activities like church, travel, dinner, movies, sports- canceled. No longer seeing my friends smiling faces on set (all covered by masks) it all feels like shit. So many changes for so many people. So despite what you see on Instagram most people are struggling. When I get told “you must be an absent mother because you are not with your kids” – smh wake up people. I hardly post anymore … and I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who’s a better parent 🤦🏼♀️ f that. This doesn’t mean I’m not with my kids – it means the opposite – I am with them- I’m present. So stop parent shaming people, stop choosing sides when there is no side to choose. My point being – when you see stuff on here take it all with a grain of salt. There is a whole lot of Filters and fake smiles. I’ve been guilty of faking it too. We are all struggling – some of us are just better at “masking” it.
“This doesn’t mean I’m not with my kid, It means the opposite. I am with them, I’m present,” she continued. “So stop parent shaming people, stop choosing sides when there is no side to choose.”
The post comes days after Anstead filed for divorce from Ant Anstead. She shares kids Taylor El Moussa, 10, and Brayden El Moussa, 5, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. She’s also mom to 13-month-old Hudson Anstead, whom she shares with ex Ant.
“My point being: When you see stuff on here take it all with a grain of salt,” she concluded. “There is a whole lot of Filters and fake smiles. I’ve been guilty of faking it too. We are all struggling, some of us are just better at ‘masking’ it.”