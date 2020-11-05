‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause Talks Being Considered For ‘The Bachelorette’, ‘DWTS’ Panic Attacks & More

“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause discussed those recent “Bachelorette” headlines during a new interview.

Stause chatted to Tayshia Adams, Hannah Ann Sluss and Joe Amabile for their “Bachelor Happy Hour” “Click Bait” podcast.

The trio brought up Robert Mills — a.k.a. the ABC network’s senior VP of alternative series, specials and late-night programming — and his recent comments about wanting Stause to be the Bachelorette.

The reality TV star shared, “This happened 10 years ago so I just never said anything because when it doesn’t come about you don’t go around talking about it.”

Stause added, when asked if she would do the show now, “Of course, that sounds completely terrifying, but listen: so did ‘Dancing With the Stars’, so at this point…”

The real estate agent discussed “DWTS” and her struggles with her nerves.

“In the beginning it was basically like a live panic attack in front of millions of people,” she said. “It’s insane. It really is like nothing else.

“As the weeks went on it started to become different.”

Listen to Stause also talk about jumping from scripted to reality TV, the hard part about playing yourself, and more, below.