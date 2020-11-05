Meghan Trainor Says Quarantine Made Her ‘Make A Baby’ & A Christmas Album: ‘It’ll Be Quick And Easy’

Meghan Trainor has a lot to celebrate this holiday season.

Back in October, the singer-songwriter revealed the exciting news she’s expecting her first child — a baby boy — with husband Daryl Sabara, whom she married on her 25th birthday in 2018. In addition, Trainor just released her first-ever holiday album, A Very Trainor Christmas.

RELATED: Meghan Trainor Reveals Sex Of Unborn Baby With Husband Daryl Sabara

Announcing the baby news on Instagram, the singer was filled with joy:

The Grammy Award winner tells ET Canada‘s Roz Weston she’s thriving: “I’m so happy, we’re so good.”

Like many during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Trainor was forced to put her busy schedule on hold and quarantine at her home in Los Angeles, which contributed to the decision to expand her family.

“We were like, ‘Okay, let’s make a baby while we’re home,'” says the singer. “We did that, and at the same time we were like, ‘Okay let’s do my Christmas album while at home, it’ll be quick and easy.'”

Trainor explains she wasn’t sure how easy it would be for her to get pregnant, but after downloading lots of apps and watching YouTube videos, they “accomplished it in three months,” admitting she “got very lucky.”

Trainor adds: “I couldn’t believe it, I was doing my research, I figured it out!”

RELATED: Meghan Trainor To Release ‘A Very Trainor Christmas!’ Album, Shares Sweet Announcement Video

The “All About That Bass” hitmaker also figured out how to release a 16-track Christmas album in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, which is filled with holiday classics and six new original songs, including the previously released “I’ll Be Home” and “My Kind of Present”.

The project also includes a duet with Seth MacFarlane on “White Christmas”, while her cousins join her on the classic “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer”.

For one of the album’s most sentimental tracks, Trainor teams up with her dad Gary on the festive “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”.

Fans can get into the holiday spirit with Trainor’s new album here.