Saweetie’s Stomach Does ‘Backflips’ On The New Episode Of ‘Hot Ones’

Tapping out is not an option for Saweetie.

This week, the “Tap In” rapper is on the new episode of First We Feast’s “Hot Ones”, eating extremely spicy wings and answering questions about her incredible success.

Asked off the top if she can handle the heat, Saweetie admits that she used to only eat hot Cheetos, “But over the years I’ve learned to love spicy food. I’m kind of scared though.”

At first, things are okay but by the time Saweetie gets to the back half of the hot sauces, the heat starts to take a toll, almost causing her to drop out.

Thankfully, a glass of milk comes to the rescue.

“It was like a face mask in my throat,” she says, still gathering herself.

Eventually, Saweetie does make it right through to The Last Dab.

“That tastes like some insect poison,” she says, downing some more milk. “I’m gonna clear my schedule out because my stomach is doing backflips.”