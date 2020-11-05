DJ Marshmello’s $350,000 Custom Truck Stolen And Crashed In Police Chase

DJ Marshmello’s turntables are not the only things spinning after his custom truck was taken for a joyride.

A suspect stole the custom Ford F-550 6×6, reportedly valued between $350,000 and $500,000, from a dealership on Wednesday evening. The police pursuit began in Malibu, Calif. and came to a screeching halt in the San Fernando Valley.

The Los Angeles Police Department says the suspect entered the dealership riding a bicycle, threw the bike in the back of the truck and drove off it with, per CBSN Los Angeles. Officers unsuccessfully tried to stop the truck using a PIT maneuver and a spike trip.

The chase came to a stop approximately 10 p.m. local time after the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a light pole near a Taco Bell parking lot. He was peacefully arrested a short time after. The sheriff’s department said the suspect may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

That's some vehicle we have in this LA police chase right now pic.twitter.com/rXYH74QZ3X — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 5, 2020

Marshmello’s manager posted a video of the police chase on social media.