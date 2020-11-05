Kendall And Kylie Jenner Haven’t Spoken For A Month In ‘KUWTK’ Sneak Peek

The Jenner sisters have never gone this long without speaking.

In a preview clip from Thursday’s new episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, Kendall Jenner reveals she hasn’t heard from sister Kylie Jenner in about a month.

RELATED: Kris Jenner Addresses Backlash Following Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Birthday Bash

“I’ve never heard from her, not even a little bit, which is rare,” she tells mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian over video chat.

In her confessional, Kendall explains that she and Kylie got into a “pretty big fight” on their way back from Palm Springs.

“It’s been a really long time and I haven’t heard from her,” she says. “It’s really weird, we’ve never gone this long without speaking.”

Khloe then reveals, “I did send her a text and I did say, ‘So, how long are you not gonna speak to Kendall for?’ And she kind of snapped at me.”

Kim adds, “I said it to her on the phone and she just yelled at me.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Reacts To Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Birthday Bash

According to Khloe, Kylie was expecting an apology from Kendall because she apparently “slapped her first.”

“First of all, I didn’t slap her first,” Kendall says. “But also, it wouldn’t matter because that’s not the point.”

Khloe tells her, “You guys both need to know that life is short and that we need to take our ego and pride out of this. And just say, ‘Kylie, I’m sorry for my part in the disagreement.’ And then she should say, ‘I’m sorry for my part.’ And then, guess what? We can move on.”

Currently in Season 19, new episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.