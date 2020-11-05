Jenny McCarthy Responds After Wendy Williams Appears To Throw Shade At Her Lips On ‘Masked Singer’

Jenny McCarthy has nothing bad to say about Wendy Williams. But, “The Masked Singer” viewers think Williams threw shade at McCarthy’s lips on the show recently.

Williams performed while dressed as a set of giant sparkly red lips, with host Nick Cannon then asking her if she’d always wanted to be a gigantic pair of red lips.

The talk-show host replied, “Why not? They’re sexy and when I do get my filler, they’re this big before they deflate. Jenny, you know what I’m talking about!”

McCarthy laughed at the time, “What are you talking about?”

RELATED: Jenny McCarthy Dishes On Hubby Donnie Wahlberg’s Virtual Vow Renewal Surprise

A fan then asked McCarthy about the whole thing on Wednesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”, questioning: “What was going through your mind when you were watching Wendy Williams’ ‘Masked Singer’ performance and do you think she was throwing a little bit of shade at you when she mentioned something about lip fillers?”

McCarthy insisted, “First of all, Wendy was a hoot and that was one of the reasons I love about the show. You just never know who you’re going to get and it’s not just a singing competition. It’s an entertainment show.”

“So the fact that she came out exactly like you’d think Wendy Williams would, I loved every second of it. People said she threw shade at my lips,” the star went on. “I didn’t even take it as shade because I don’t put anything in my lips. But bring it! I’ve heard way worse than stuff about my lips.”