Maluma Enlists The Weeknd For ‘Hawái’ Remix

The Weeknd and Maluma are globetrotting with their “Hawái” remix.

Maluma enlisted the Canadian superstar for the official remix to his chart-topping song.

The remix premiered on Thursday following the original song’s release in late July.

“I have always admired The Weeknd so it feels nothing short of a dream come true to have him collab on ‘Hawái’ remix,” Maluma said in a press statement given to Billboard. “He brought another flow to it and sang in both Spanish and English which is impressive.”

“So now he’s your heaven? You’re lying to yourself and him to make me jealous / You put on such an act when you’re sleeping together / All this cause I said I don’t want marriage,” The Weeknd kicks off the song before diving into a Spanish-language chorus.

This song marks the first time The Weeknd has sung in Spanish on an official record.

“Hawái” is currently in its ninth week at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart. It earned Maluma his second chart-topper on the list among his 40 chart entries.