Brandi Glanville Apologizes For ‘Insensitive’ Erika Jayne Post Following Divorce News

Brandi Glanville is apologizing for appearing to be insensitive about her former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Erika Jayne‘s recent divorce news.

Glanville took to Twitter earlier this week to apologize after an automated post about Jayne’s divorce from husband Tom Girardi was shared.

“I took a Xanax earlier because of what’s going on in this world. I didn’t see the post on my IG about @erikajayne until this eve and I deleted it the second I saw it,” Glanville wrote. “As I’ve said in the past [I] lease my social media out. I in no way would’ve been that insensitive.”

I took a Xanax earlier because of what’s going on in this world. I didn’t see the post on my IG about @erikajayne until this eve & I deleted it the second I saw it. As I’ve said in the past o lease my social media out. I in no way would’ve been that insensitive — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) November 4, 2020

The automated post appears to still be on Glanville’s official Facebook page, and features a photo of the former couple with a broken heart emoji and a link to the news. “#RHOBH #BreakingNews Erika & Tom DIVORCING,” the caption reads.

Jayne filed for divorce on Tuesday after 21 years of marriage to Girardi.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” she told ET in a statement. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

She also requested privacy as the couple continues with the divorce proceedings.

More From ET:

‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Splits From Husband Tom Girardi

Erika Jayne Weighs in on the ‘RHOBH’ Drama Between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville (Exclusive)

‘RHOBH’: Brandi Wants Denise to ‘Take Responsibility’ for Cheating