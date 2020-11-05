Julie Andrews Recalls ‘Silly’ Kissing Prank She And Carol Burnett Played On A Former U.S. First Lady

Julie Andrews is looking back at a favourite memory with Carol Burnett.

The iconic actress, 85, joined Kelly Clarkson on Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to promote her book, Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years, and recalled a hilarious moment with Burnett which resulted in a former U.S. first lady witnessing them kiss at a hotel in the 1960s.

“Carol and I were waiting for our friend Mike Nichols to arrive at a benefit that we were both doing,” Andrews explained. “It was Lyndon Johnson’s inaugural, so the hotel was pretty packed, but at that hour it was quite quiet… so we decided to sit on a sofa in front of the elevators and wait for Mike.”

But while waiting for their friend, Andrews says they “decided we would do something silly.” Their idea? When Nichols showed up, “Let’s be kissing or something.”

After a few minutes of waiting, their moment finally came but to their surprise, the elevator was “simply packed with secret service men.”

“Eventually, a lady got out — Carol swears it was Lady Bird Johnson — the lady went down the hall, realized it might be us, and she came back,” the “Sound of Music” actress recalled. “By this time, Carol was laughing so hard that she went around the back of the sofa we were sitting on because we both had tears running down our faces at being so silly.”

Eventually, the woman came back asking, “Excuse me, are you Carol Burnett?” to which Burnett replied, “Yes, and this is my friend Marry Poppins!”

She added, “So it was a great moment it really was.”

Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years is on bookshelves now.