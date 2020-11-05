Faouzia Navigates ‘Minefields’ With John Legend

Faouzia is making her way around “Minefields” with help from John Legend.

The Canadian-Moroccan singer-songwriter continues her stellar journey through the music industry with this new collaboration.

The 20-year-old is one of the year’s breakout stars, with singles like “The Road”, “Wake Me When It’s Over”, “Secrets” and “How It All Works Out”. She also contributed to an Arabic rendition of Kelly Clarkson’s “I Dare You”.

“’Minefields’ examines what we, as humans, are willing to do to reunite with a loved one – whoever it may be,” Faouzia shared in a statement. “It poses the question, during times of desperation or despair, what risks are we willing to take, driven by the power of love? This is especially poignant during these trying times.”

“Working with John on this record was an absolute dream come true,” Faouzia she continued. “I’ve looked up to him since I was a child – he’s truly a generational voice and an icon. I was honoured that he wanted to join me on this and truly can’t imagine the song without him.”

Faouzia released her first extended play, Stripped, on Aug. 6. She has also collaborated with DJs David Guetta and Galantis over the last two years.