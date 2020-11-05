Samantha Bee Goes To ‘Wayne’s World’ For U.S. Election Reaction

We’re not worthy.

In a new U.S. election-inspired sketch, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” puts a political spin on the classic “Wayne’s World”.

With Bee dressed up like Mike Myers and Juliana Hatfield serving as her basement band, the host welcomed everyone to “Sam’s World”.

In the clip, Bee learns news that Trump won re-election, apparently due to mail-in ballots not coming in.

“Wait! Can’t do this ending, it’s too sad. Let’s do the mystery one,” Bee says before teleporting herself and her friends into a murder mystery scenario, and finally deciding to choose the “happy Biden ending.”

Bee also jokes about the original “Wayne’s World” movie, “I’ve learned I could pretend to understand a movie I’ve never seen because when I went with my grandma in 1992, she hated it so much she made us walk out of the theatre.”