Dua Lipa Shut Down A Music Video Director Who Insisted She Wear A Skirt: ‘I Know How To Stand My Ground’

Dua Lipa is not interested in being passed over or looked down upon in the music video.

Lipa caught up with the appropriately titled Attitude Magazine for the publication’s December 2020 issue. The “New Rules” singer reflects on the time a music video director insisted she wear a skirt during production. Lipa, 25, firmly opposed the request.

“You’re on a music video and the director goes, ‘I definitely think you need to wear a skirt’ – because someone wants to see, you know, ‘U.K.’s pop star in a cute outfit,'” she says. “I’m like, ‘Well, I’m going to wear trousers because it’s f***ing freezing.’ I know how to stand my ground and hold it down.”

Lipa understands the necessity to prove yourself as a woman in the music industry.

“That’s just being a woman in the industry. A lot of people see it, particularly in pop music, that you’re manufactured or whatever, so you have this underlying pressure or anxiety to constantly prove [yourself] to people, especially when you write your own lyrics,” she explains. “You have to work a little bit harder to be taken seriously.”

The musician also asserts her support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“To be able to use my platform to spread awareness, show support, talk about it, to make people feel seen, heard and safe, [to] communicate with charities and try to do my part as much as I can,” Lipa says. “I see that as my duty.”