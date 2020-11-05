David Duchovny Debuts Politically Charged Anthem ‘Layin’ On The Tracks’ Amid U.S. Election

From “X-Files” to “Californication”, David Duchovny is dipping his toe in politics through music, with the new track “Layin’ On The Tracks”.

The new tune, the actor’s first political song, takes a few unsubtle jabs at a “stupid orange man in a cheap red hat” and the current state of the White House amid the ongoing U.S. presidential election.

“I went to bed [on Tuesday] really depressed,” Duchovny, 60, told Yahoo Entertainment. “I felt gut-punched. I felt very dark. I felt desolate. I felt I can’t put up with another four years of this guy.”

RELATED: David Duchovny Lends His Pool To Paralympic Swimmer Rudy Garcia-Tolson To Train

But added, “When I woke up this [Wednesday] morning and I saw what was going on, I felt a lot better.”

RELATED: David Duchovny Explained The Concept Of ‘Booty Calls’ To Prince Charles

Of the new song, Duchovny chatted with CNN, revealing, “It’s tricky because I’ve never really written a political song before. I just don’t. I just don’t think specifically like that.”

He added, “That’s the first time I’ve ever tried to time something so that it spoke to a certain moment.”

“Layin’ On The Tracks” is off Duchovny’s upcoming album, which has been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.