Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin Clash On ‘The View’ Over Trump’s Popularity At The Polls

The Trump administration has sparked countless conversations on “The View” over the past four years, and a discussion on the still-undecided presidential election results pitted two of the show’s co-hosts against each other.

“For the past four years, this president has shown us that he is a misogynist, that he is homophobic, he is racist and that he mismanaged a coronavirus pandemic to the tune of over 250,000 American deaths,” said Hostin on Thursday’s show.

“Yet 50 per cent of America saw all of that and looked the other way to their brothers and their sisters and said, ‘I’m gonna vote for him anyway.’ That is really disheartening,” she added.

“For me, that means that you are selfish,” Hostin continued. “I’m not gonna say that 50 per cent of Americans are racist and sexist and homophobic, but I will say that tells me they will look the other way to that kind of behaviour, to the plight of their fellow Americans, if personally they feel they are doing okay and they will do better under that type of president and that, I think, is despicable. It is un-American.”

Sara Haines, however, disagreed. While she admitted she also “felt a disheartening feeling” by the surge of Trump support, she explained that “voting is a selfish thing… we vote for what affects our day to day lives… That’s their vote and they’re just as American as we are, they have a different viewpoint.”

Hostin, however, wasn’t buying that. “The problem, Sara, is that our very democracy is founded on the notion of a collective spirit. We the people, for the people, by the people and unless you have that collective social contract, our democracy fails,” she responded.

“So when you see 50 per cent of the country just looking the other way at the plight of 50 per cent or more of the country, at the plight of the LGBTQ community, at the plight of African Americans, at the plight of immigrants whose children are being torn from them at the border, at the plight of people that are losing their spouses, their children, their brothers, their sisters from a deadly virus because the president could not control it because he lied to us, when you see that and you still continue to vote for yourself, democracy fails,” she declared in a speech worthy of a mic drop.

The conversation continued below: