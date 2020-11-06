Justin Bieber Releases Acoustic Version Of ‘Holy’ And ‘Mood’ Remix With J Balvin

There has been no shortage of new Justin Bieber music this year and now the Canadian singer is putting his touch on one of the most popular songs out at the moment.

24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s “Mood” has already been No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100, but the song has been rereleased with Bieber and J Balvin hopping on the official remix.

Ahead of time, Bieber retweeted the song art the features animated versions of the four artists, adding in the website for the song where fans could pre-save the song.

“Man I love u,” 24Goldn responded.

Bieber recently released “Holy” with Chance the Rapper and at the same time as the “Mood” release, he dropped the acoustic version of “Holy”.

Earlier this year, Beiber also teamed up with Ariana Grande for “Stuck with U” and Benny Blanco on “Lonely”.