‘Family Ties’ Cast Virtually Reunites In Support Of The Actors Fund

The “Family Ties” gang has reunited for a good cause.

In support of the Actors Fund, Meredith Baxter (Elyse Keaton), Michael Gross (Steven Keaton), Michael J. Fox (Alex P. Keaton), Tina Yothers (Jennifer Keaton), Marc Price (Irwin “Skippy” Handelman) and Scott Valentine (Nick Moore) joined Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley on their virtual show, “Stars In The House”.

Hosts Rudetsky and Wesley were joined by the cast to dish on all things “Family Ties” and reminisce about their time on the beloved sitcom.

RELATED: Michael J. Fox Talks Parkinson’s Disease Battle, Recalls His ‘Darkest Moment’

“We’re so thankful that our audiences continue to generously donate to StarsInTheHouse.com, which goes directly to The Actors Fund, helping anyone in the artistic community with essential needs like financial support to buy groceries, pay rent and pay doctor’s bills. We’re overwhelmed with gratitude that we raised over $15,000 during Tuesday’s all-day ‘Vote-a-thon’ broadcast,” the hosts said in a statement.

“During this time of what seems like unending national stress, we find that our audiences are drawn to reunions of what we call ‘comfort tv,’ those TV shows from yesteryear that brought us all so much joy. Some of our most popular episodes featured TV shows like ‘Taxi’, ‘Frasier’, and ‘Melrose Place’, and we have no doubt the ‘Family Ties’ reunion is going to be one of our most viewed!”

RELATED: Michael J. Fox Reveals The ‘Pressure’ Of Getting ‘Johnny B. Goode’ Scene In ‘Back To The Future’ Just Right

The “Family Ties” reunion can be seen in the video above.

“Family Ties” ran for seven seasons between 1982 and 1989.