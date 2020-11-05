First Look At The New Class Of Bayside In ‘Saved By The Bell’ Revival

The long-awaited revival of “Saved By the Bell” is almost here, and on Thursday the Peacock streaming service unveiled a big batch of first-look photos of the new series, which will air in Canada on W Network

In addition to returning cast members, the new “Saved By the Bell” will also feature a fresh crop of young actors portraying a new generation of students attending Bayside High.

RELATED: Class Is Back In Session In The First Trailer For ‘Saved By The Bell’ Revival

In the new series, California governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Harry Gosselaar) finds himself in hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools. To save his political skin, he proposes that all the affected students are sent to the most well-funded schools in the state – including his alma mater, Bayside High.

Peacock

“The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in 22 minutes) a much-needed dose of reality,” notes the series’ synopsis.

While Gosselaar will return as a recurring guest star , ​Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez are full-fledged cast members, reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater. Also returning as guest stars will be Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski and Lark Voorhies as Lisa Marie Turtle.

L-R: Elizabeth Berkley as Jessica Spano, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris (Photo by: Trae Patton/Peacock)

Lark Voorhies as Lisa (Photo by: Trae Patton/Peacock)

Also starring are John Michael Higgins as Principal Toddman, alongside the new class: Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez.

L-R: Mitchell Hoog as Mac Morris, Belmont Cameli as Jamie Spano, Dexter Darden as DeVante, Josie Totah as Lexi, Aisha Alycia Pascual-Pena as Aisha and Haskiri Velazquez as Daisy at The Max (Photo by: Chris Haston/Peacock)

Peacock

Peacock

Peacock

Peacock

Peacock

Peacock

Peacock

Peacock

Peacock

“Saved By the Bell” will premiere later this month on W Network.