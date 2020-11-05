AJ McLean Recalls The Moment That Made Him Get Sober And It Involved His 3-Year-Old Daughter

AJ McLean is opening up about hitting rock bottom.

The Backstreet Boys singer, 42, sat down with Tamron Hall on Global’s “Tamron” and looked back at the moment that made him get sober.

McLean, who is proudly 10 months sober, admits he struggled with addiction to alcohol, cocaine and Xanax, even revealing, “In the addict’s mind, when you’re drinking heavily and you’re getting drunk, you think by doing cocaine you’re actually going to be sobering up when in reality you’re just getting more and more messed up.”

He added, “For the better part of two years, I didn’t even see the sunlight. I would be going to bed when the sun was rising, waking up when the sun was down. That was my regular routine.”

McLean later said keeping a successful touring schedule “worked until it didn’t.” He says it got really bad when he began drinking on stage.

“My bandmates started to really catch on,” he continued. “My family was catching on and people were starting to actually see a change in me physically.”

But the change came after he arrived home “reeking of alcohol, and my wife and I were arguing for a brief period of time.”

And when his 3-year-old said, “You don’t smell like my Daddy,” McLean knew he needed to sober up, for good.

“That was it,” he said. “There doesn’t get a lower bottom in my world that your own child telling you that you don’t smell like their dad.”

