Rapper, Social Media Influencer Brax Dead At 21

Rapper and social media influencer Brax has tragically passed away. She was 21.

Brax’s mother, Letricia Loftin Russell, shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, revealing her daughter, whose full name is Braxton Baker, had died. She did not reveal a cause of death.

“Our angel, Braxton Blue.B Baker has ascended,” Russell wrote. “At the time of her ascendance, she laid in sacred form. There were no scratches there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us.”

She continued, “Braxton was in spiritual retreat, carefully crafting and curating her art. She has since dedicated her art to humanity and healing, composing two albums and three novels. Most recently she was in the process of forming her brand merging her loves for fashion, and the work of Black queer revolutionary women.”

“Braxton knew that God was working through her, she had ‘vessel’ and ‘gifted’ permanently placed on her body,” Russell concluded. “She knew that her brilliance and art would be shared with the world in God’s timing. This is just the beginning, our whole beings are dedicated to sharing her sacred art with the world. Braxton emphasized, ‘I’m just delivering God’s message, I’m here and it’s all beyond me. My purpose is way way far greater than me.'”

Brax is best known for her 2017 debut mixtape, VERSA(atility), and 2018 debut single and music video “Lil B**ch”.

Despite her early success, Brax was quiet on social media in the past year. Her last post was in March of 2019.