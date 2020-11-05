Hillsong Church Pastor Carl Lentz Breaks Silence After Being Fired, Confesses He’s Been ‘Unfaithful’ To Wife

Carl Lentz is breaking his silence after being fired as pastor of Hillsong Church, whose membership has included such celebs as Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Chris Pratt.

On Wednesday, one day after news broke of his firing, Lentz posted a lengthy message on Instagram, admitting to the “moral failures” cited by the church’s Global Senior Pastor Brian Houston.

“This is a hard ending to what has been the most amazing, impacting and special chapter of our lives,” he wrote in his message. “Leading this church has been an honour in every sense of the word and it is impossible to articulate how much we have loved and will always love the amazing people in this church.”

Addressing his firing, Lentz admitted that he quite literally did not practice what he preached.

“When you accept the calling of being a pastor, you must live in such a way that it honours the mandate,” he added. “That it honours the church, and that it honours God. When that does not happen, a change needs to be made and has been made in this case to ensure that standard is upheld.”

Lentz continued by confirming that his “moral failures” included cheating on his wife, Laura.

In Wednesday’s announcement, Houston pointed to “leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures,” in the decision to fire Lentz, adding, “In terminating his tenure, we in no way want to diminish the good work he did here.”

Bieber was once one of the main proponents of the church, with the “Yummy” singer even describing Lentz as his spiritual adviser.

However, that relationship appears to be over. In 2018, TMZ reported that the two had a falling out when Bieber “became angry at Lentz… and broke ties with the pastor.”