‘Dallas’ Star Patrick Duffy Dating ‘Happy Days’ Actress Linda Purl

Quarantine has brought romance for Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl.

The “Dallas” actor and “Happy Days” star are dating and couldn’t be more thrilled.

“I’m in an incredibly happy relationship,” Duffy told People. “I never thought for a minute this would happen again,” he says. “I never thought I’d feel this way again.”

Duffy was previously married to dancer Carlyn Rosser for 48 years before she died from cancer in 2017. “We were always together,” he added.

The two shared sons Padraic, 46, and Conor, 40.

Duffy and Purl were casual friends but didn’t speak for years. During quarantine, they both ended up on the same group text chain. Eventually, everyone left except the two of them.

“I loaded up my car and drove 20 hours and ended up on her doorstep just to see if it was real,” Duffy said of what happened next. “We haven’t been apart since.”

He added that Rosser would have wanted him to find happiness.

“I feel quite honestly, that it is keeping with the desires of my wife, the fact that we are intended to be happy,” he added. “So when it’s offered, think about it, do whatever you do, but don’t let it pass you up if it’s the right thing.”

Purl has been married four times, most recently to James Vinson Adams who she divorced in 2011.

Duffy can next be seen in “Once Upon A Main Street” on Nov. 29 on Lifetime.