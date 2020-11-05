Oprah Winfrey Interviews Legendary Stevie Wonder For Apple TV+

Oprah Winfrey will be sitting down with one of the most influential musical artists of the past half-century, with Apple TV+ announcing the next edition of “The Oprah Conversation” will feature her in conversation with the legendary Stevie Wonder.

The “Superstition” singer, notes the announcement, will be sharing an urgent message of love during this fraught time, and will also open up about how COVID-19 has touched his life.

“In this heartfelt interview, the multi-generational music legend talks to Oprah about his use of music to spread positivity and hope, shares globally loved classic hits along with new songs, expresses his thoughts about the current racial divide affecting the country and the immediate need for change,” reads the Apple TV+ description.

Apple TV+

Winfrey also “highlights many of Stevie Wonder’s songs as timeless and cultural touchstones of the time — and her favourite album as the soundtrack of our lives — as he speaks from his heart and touches so many through his music and message of love, which remains as important and pure today as it ever was.”

Apple TV+

Winfrey’s conversation with Wonder on “The Oprah Conversation” will be available to stream on Friday, Nov. 6.