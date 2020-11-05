Anderson Cooper Compares Donald Trump To An ‘Obese Turtle On His Back’

Donald Trump’s most recent speech amid the election vote counting had a lot of people feeling a lot of things.

Frustration and anger at the President’s lack of respect for democracy and basic facts boiled over on not just social media but also the news channels.

Most networks cut Trump’s speech short but it was CNN anchor Anderson Cooper’s commentary afterwards that went viral.

“That is the President of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world. And we see him like an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over,” Cooper said.

Trump wrongly claimed that the election was being stolen from him by giving illegitimate evidence.

The election is currently up in the air as the ballots are being counted.

Earlier on Thursday, Joe Biden gave a much clearer, calmer speech.

“Democracy is sometimes messy, so sometimes it requires a little patience,” Biden said. “But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that has been the envy of the world.”