Lamar Odom And Sabrina Parr End Their Engagement

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr have called off their engagement.

Parr shared the news on Instagram Stories.

“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” Parr said. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

Parr didn’t go into detail but the former NBA star has struggled with abuse issues over the years. In 2015, he nearly died from an overdose.

“Lamar has some things that he alone needs to work through,” Parr added. “I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”

“I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved,” she concluded.

Parr and Odom became engaged last November. He was previously married to Khloe Kardashian.