Lil Nas X Compares Trump Leaving The White House To ‘Hannah Montana’ Meme

Many are dreaming about what it will look like when Donald Trump leaves the White House and Lil Nas X has a pretty good idea.

The “Old Town Road” rapper shared a famous “Hannah Montana” meme of Miley Cyrus’ Hannah slowly leaving and kissing her Malibu beach home goodbye.

“Donald Trump leaving the white house,” Lil Nas X captioned the meme. Cyrus also liked the post.

donald trump leaving the white house pic.twitter.com/ADApr5xBlQ — nope (@LilNasX) November 5, 2020

If Trump’s behaviour up to this point is any indicator on how easily he will leave the White House should he lose the election, it is likely not to go so smoothly.