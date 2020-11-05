Greta Thunberg Throws Shade At Donald Trump Using His Own Words

Greta Thunberg is in this for the long game.

Donald Trump previously attacked Thunberg, 17, when she was named Time‘s Person of the Year, but those words came back to haunt him.

While ballots are still being counted during the 2020 U.S. Election, Trump has been demanding to “stop the count” in the swing states.

“So ridiculous,” the climate activist wrote while retweeting Trump. “Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!”

Her tweet was an exact copy, down to the unnecessary capitalization, that Trump tweeted in Dec. 2019.

greta was biden her time pic.twitter.com/c4HPgwdwM7 — Kevin Wong 🚀 (@kwprime) November 5, 2020

Thunberg’s comeback impressed social media. See some of the reaction below:

Jedi Master level trolling here by Greta Thunberg. That burn's gonna leave a mark. https://t.co/GM6dZiMGVz — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 5, 2020

Okay, everyone, we can stop counting. Greta Thunberg just won the election. pic.twitter.com/02JE65s3Tz — JavaElemental 🦃 (@migirllp) November 5, 2020

Greta, your trolling is masterful. 🔥 https://t.co/KRimJZOLpe — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 5, 2020

.@GretaThunberg waited in the cut for 11 months to hit him with this, during his weakest moment. https://t.co/1GFBEgYYPF pic.twitter.com/yOYsRNqRTC — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) November 5, 2020