Chris Hemsworth Threatened To Fire His Trainer If He Appeared On ‘The Bachelor’

Chris Hemsworth’s buff physique doesn’t come without a lot of hard work — and the guidance of his longtime personal trainer, Luke Zocchi.

Zocchi appeared on Australia’s Fitzy & Wippa radio show, and shared a hilarious revelation about Hemsworth.

According to the trainer, he had been approached to be the next Bachelor on the Australian version of “The Bachelor”, which he mentioned to Hemsworth.

“I actually did get it but I said no,” Zocchi divulged. “I actually said it [to Chris] as a joke and he said, ‘If you go on ‘The Bachelor’ I will fire you!’”

Not only is Zocchi Hemsworth’s trainer, they were also childhood friends.

“I met Chris in primary school. He was in the year above me and we started hanging out when I was in Grade 2 or 3. Then we went to the same high school,” he revealed in an interview with Men’s Health back in February.

“I was an amateur fighter when I was at school and Chris used to come down to the gym and watch me spar,” added Zocchi. “After a while we started training together. I’d be like, ‘Oh, mate, you should jump in the ring!’ Because he always wanted to. But even back then he was like, ‘Oh, mate, I can’t ruin my face — I want to get into acting’.”

The friends reconnected as Hemsworth was preparing to film “Thor: The Dark World”, when Hemsworth got in touch to enlist Zocchi to help him get in shape for the role.

“Because of my boxing background we’d get up and we’d do runs and then I’d hold the pads for him in the afternoon, and I think that must have sparked the idea for him. It was just before Easter he rang me. He said, ‘What are you doing?’ I told him I was just working. I’m an electrician by trade and at that time I used to run boxing circuits out of PCYC. He said, ‘Mate, do you want to come with me to the States? It’s just a six-week boot camp’. ‘Yeah,’ I thought. ‘I’ll come to the States for six weeks,'” he explained.

“We did the six weeks together and then he said, ‘Come with me to my next film’. It was ‘Blackhat’, a Michael Mann movie. From that film, we wrapped in Kuala Lumpur, jumped on a plane, flew to London and went into a meeting with Ron Howard for ‘In the Heart of the Sea’.”

He’s been working with Hemsworth “for all his films” ever since. “For each role he comes up with an image of how he wants to look. I do my research and put together a program, and then we get to work,” he added.