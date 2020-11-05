Rose McGowan Broke Her Arm While Reading Election Results

Reactions to the vote-counting in the still-undecided U.S. election have been all over the map, but it’s a safe bet that Rose McGowan may well be the only person whose response to electoral college results led to a broken arm.

The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed, with her left forearm in a cast.

Apparently, she was checking out election results while on a set of stairs and took a bit of a tumble.

“Reading US election results while on the stairs = bone break,” she wrote in the caption to the photo.

She continued by revealing that she’s in Mexico, and offered a bit of a lesson in the comparative cost of health care in the neighbouring nations.

“It cost $250 in Mexico for my emergency room visit, compared to a likely 10k hospital bill in California for the same accident,” she wrote.

“USA is not the land of the free, it’s the land of the overcharged #bigpharma #usa🇺🇸 #mexico 🇲🇽 OUCH,” she added.

She later responded to a comment about being in Mexico, when one of her followers asked, “Why not stay?”

She replied, “I am,” and explained that “my father lived in MX for years, tia y tio are maestros in San Miguel DA, it’s in my blood to stay in the heart centred land,” she added in another comment. “I came here to heal my insides and it’s really helping.”