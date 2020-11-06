Stephen Colbert Fights Back Tears During Emotional ‘Late Show’ Monologue About Donald Trump And The U.S. Election

Stephen Colbert got emotional during Thursday’s “The Late Show” as he spoke about Donald Trump and the U.S. presidential election.

Colbert told viewers how Trump had just “walked into the White House briefing room and tried to poison American democracy,” claiming he lied for 15 minutes straight.

Colbert’s comments come as the president prematurely claimed victory and threatened to take legal action against votes that had yet to be counted, accusing the election of being “rigged.”

“We all knew he would do this,” Colbert said.

The tearful host continued, “What I didn’t know is that it would hurt so much. I didn’t expect this to break my heart. For him to cast a dark shadow on our most sacred right from the briefing room in the White House, our house, not his. That is devastating.”

Colbert urged everyone to “reject” what Trump just did, saying: “Republicans have to speak up. All of them. Because for evil to succeed, all that is necessary is for good men to do nothing.

“It’s in your best interest. You only survived this up ‘til now because a lot of voters didn’t want to believe everything that was obvious to so many of us; that Donald Trump is a fascist,” he insisted. “And when it comes to democracy versus fascism, I’m sorry, there are not fine people on both sides.”

“Americans are going to count something else starting right now. They’re going to count who was willing to speak up against Donald Trump trying to kill democracy,” Colbert said. “And they’ll count who will stay silent in the face of this desperate attack on the bedrock institution of this truly great nation. ‘Cause he just attacked the thing that makes us most great, and it’s time for you all to mean what your hats have been yelling.”

Colbert also spoke about everything Trump had accused Joe Biden of doing in a bid to win, telling viewers: “Anyone who could accomplish that many things at once right now really would be the president we need during a global pandemic.

“This is when I really wish I could swear.”

Mark Ruffalo posted after watching Colbert’s speech:

Damn. I never thought I would see Colbert break down. Wow. I get it. https://t.co/oGwi52nuYR — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 6, 2020

See more reaction below.

A takedown as good as the White House Correspondents Dinner. Stephen Colbert was this passionate every single day I worked for him, but in normal times that passion manifested itself as satire instead of an anger more righteous and pure than a bus full of nuns. https://t.co/76SL4xWWZJ — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) November 6, 2020

WATCH THIS it’s everything

butt bronzer, tears, a deep love for this country and pure, pure genius. thank you @StephenAtHome

thank you. https://t.co/XL36XzVCQf — Jennifer Hale (@jhaletweets) November 6, 2020

Good for you, @StephenAtHome. Brave to say this. Tragic that it needs to be said. https://t.co/qqFqSb4B8f — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) November 6, 2020

He did not expect @StephenAtHome to make me cry but it's been a long five years https://t.co/DM08qa25Lh — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) November 6, 2020

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.