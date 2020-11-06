Miley Cyrus Teams Up With Stevie Nicks For Epic ‘Edge Of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)’ Mashup

Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks just dropped an epic new remix.

Cyrus teamed up with the Fleetwood Mac legend for “Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)”, a mashup of Cyrus’s “Midnight Sky” and Nicks’ famous track “Edge of Seventeen”, which appeared on her first solo album, Bella Donna, back in 1981.

I love you Stevie Baby! https://t.co/D9n1OrCTiW — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 6, 2020

🖤@StevieNicks has always been my idol & an inspiration. It’s an honor to now call her my friend and collaborator. Edge Of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix) out everywhere!https://t.co/jU7z36Af3M pic.twitter.com/SRbKJjlqk9 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 6, 2020

The release comes as Cyrus prepares to drop her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, on November 27.

Cyrus previously told Jimmy Fallon she’d contacted Nicks for her approval to sample “Edge of Seventeen” on the original track, telling the host she had the “coolest letter” from her.

The musician said she told Nicks, “I have an alternate melody if you don’t want to kind of like pay tribute to you and your greatness and how much you’ve inspired me,” adding: “And she said, ‘You can borrow from me any time.’”