‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Speaks Out On Her Ending And Engagement With Dale Moss

Clare Crawley is speaking out about her buzzed-about ending on “The Bachelorette“. The 39-year-old hairstylist, who got engaged to contestant Dale Moss on Thursday’s episode of the ABC dating show, took to social media to celebrate her happy ending.

Moss’ proposal came less than two weeks after he and Crawley met on “The Bachelorette”; their connection was undeniable, even though they didn’t have their first one-on-one date until the day before Moss got down on one knee.

Crawley — who debuted her massive engagement ring while out and about in Sacramento this week — celebrated her love story on Instagram. “It’s official!! Love wins!!!! 💍❤️!!! I love you @dalemoss13 !!!!” she captioned a slideshow of pics from Moss’ proposal.

Moss and Crawley then went on Instagram Live, reading fans’ comments. “We’re going to enjoy this moment. We’ve been waiting a long time,” Moss said, before encouraging Crawley to show off her “big AF” engagement ring.

“We’ve waited three months to share this with you guys,” Crawley said of their engagement news. “P.S. stay tuned you guys, because we have done… so many TikToks [from the time we’ve been together].”

Crawley also gave a shout-out to her former fiance, Benoit Beausejour-Savard, for sending her a sweet message, and thanked other fans for their support.

“For some reason… there has been some crazy energy going on with people that just are… the amount of hate, you guys, is insane,” she said. “I’m just so happy to share this with you guys. You guys have been along on this ride for so long.”

She also assured fans that the second band on her ring finger doesn’t mean she and Moss are married. It’s the band she gave to herself, that she “always wears.” Moss has been spending the last week with Crawley in Sacramento, and next week, she’s going to go see his family in South Dakota.

ET learned in August that Crawley’s journey as the “Bachelorette” came to a close roughly two weeks into filming, after she fell for one of her men. She was replaced by Tayshia Adams.

While Crawley’s early ending was unprecedented, in an interview with ET last week, host Chris Harrison reminded fans that Crawley did accomplish her goal to find love — and did it in “record time.”

“I definitely am not disappointed in Clare,” he said. “I’m not mad at Clare, none of this is a bad thing. If Clare’s falling for somebody, and that’s where this goes, then great… That should be a good thing. There shouldn’t be a negative to this.”

Even before Crawley’s season premiered, she couldn’t hide her “electric” connection with Moss.

“It was one of those intangible, goosebumps all over the body [things]. Like, what just happened?” Crawley told ET of her and Moss’ first meeting. “For me, being a confident woman, I honestly stood there all night and I was like, ‘Great to meet you, I’m excited,’ like, each guy, I was so into, I was so happy to meet them, and then with Dale, I felt like I was just a blubbering mess… I was like, ‘What did I just say? Did it sound OK? What just happened?’ For me to be caught off guard and for me to be at a loss for words — I think that definitely says a lot.”

Crawley wouldn’t reveal at the time if she was engaged, simply sharing, “I’m very happy.”

“The Bachelorette” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

MORE FROM ET:

‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Spotted Wearing Massive Engagement Ring

‘The Bachelorette’: ET Is Live Blogging the End of Clare’s Journey!

‘The Bachelorette’ Sneak Peek: Chris Harrison Pulls Dale Aside