Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours: ‘Please Stop Writing False Stories’

Hailey Bieber is not having a baby.

On Thursday night, the 23-year-old model took to her Instagram Story to shut down news that she and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child, allegedly planned to run in Us Weekly.

“Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story Us Weekly,” Hailey wrote plainly. “I’m not pregnant.”

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Hailey capping off the message with three blue hearts indicated to some her support for Joe Biden for U.S. president, according to Just Jared.

Justin and Hailey were married in September 2018.