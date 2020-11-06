John Legend Celebrates Biden Taking The Lead Over Trump In Georgia With Performance Of ‘Georgia On My Mind’

By Corey Atad.

John Legend/Twitter
After several days and a lot of anguish, Joe Biden officially passed Donald Trump in the Georgia vote count.

The news rolled in just after 4 a.m. ET on Friday, after Clayton County reported new vote totals, that Biden was now ahead of Trump in the state by 917 votes, putting him on a clearer path to victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Despite the late hour, plenty of Americans were still up, anxiously awaiting the results, including singer John Legend, who celebrated the moment with a performance of the classic song “Georgia on My Mind”, most famously associated with Ray Charles.

Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen also told her Twitter followers that her husband had actually been waiting hours to post the song.

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Sarah Drew reacted to Legend’s song on Twitter, as did Lea Thompson, Illinois congressional representative Rashida Tlaib, and others.

