John Legend Celebrates Biden Taking The Lead Over Trump In Georgia With Performance Of ‘Georgia On My Mind’

After several days and a lot of anguish, Joe Biden officially passed Donald Trump in the Georgia vote count.

The news rolled in just after 4 a.m. ET on Friday, after Clayton County reported new vote totals, that Biden was now ahead of Trump in the state by 917 votes, putting him on a clearer path to victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Despite the late hour, plenty of Americans were still up, anxiously awaiting the results, including singer John Legend, who celebrated the moment with a performance of the classic song “Georgia on My Mind”, most famously associated with Ray Charles.

Georgia on my mind pic.twitter.com/QKvOjA2LL0 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 6, 2020

Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen also told her Twitter followers that her husband had actually been waiting hours to post the song.

He has been waiting to post this for 5 hours https://t.co/vIz2bNkkCW — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 6, 2020

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Sarah Drew reacted to Legend’s song on Twitter, as did Lea Thompson, Illinois congressional representative Rashida Tlaib, and others.

The great John #Legend singing beautifully what we are all thinking in our hearts “Georgia on my mind” @staceyabrams #ElectionDay https://t.co/CD4XHCQeHX — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) November 6, 2020

This is what I sounded like in the shower this morning, in my mind. https://t.co/UpspGbAiB8 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) November 6, 2020