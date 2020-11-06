Lily Tomlin Shows Off The Weirdest Thing She’s Bought On Amazon Over Quarantine

Just like most other people, Lily Tomlin has been doing a lot of online shopping over quarantine.

The comedic icon, 81, appears on Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” and tells the host, “I’m at home all the time, I go to the mailbox occasionally when I can’t get my assistant Paul to go… so what do I do? I have to cook, I have to order groceries, I have to disinfect them, I have to pray to God the guy who delivered them doesn’t get sick.”

RELATED: Lily Tomlin Talks Officiating Kathy Griffin’s New Year’s Eve Wedding: It Was ‘On The QT’

DeGeneres then asks if she orders lots of stuff online, to which the actress replies, “Lots of stuff, yeah. You know, in a cold climate [how] the snow builds up outside your door and you can’t get your door open? Well, we have Amazon boxes outside our front door.

“I have to go around the other side of the house and take them off from the back,” joking it’s a “full-time job.”

Tomlin adds, when asked about the weirdest thing she’s ordered, “I didn’t order this, my partner Jane ordered it, it’s a lip plumper,” showing DeGeneres how she thinks it’s supposed to work.

She also says she bought a balance board, admitting, “It was late at night and I was vulnerable.”

RELATED: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin Talk Fire Drill Friday Arrests: ‘We Are Facing A Climate Crisis’

Tomlin then talks about the last season of “Grace and Frankie” and the potential for a “Nine to Five” reunion with music icon Dolly Parton on the hit series.

See more in the clip above.