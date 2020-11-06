‘Supernatural’ Shocks And Upsets Fans With Big Character Revelation And Death

The final episodes of “Supernatural” have fans in shock.

SPOILERS FOR ‘SUPERNATURAL’ BELOW!

On Thursday night, the third-to-last episode of the hit horror-adventure series dropped a major revelation.

Misha Collins’ beloved character Castiel had made a deal with The Entity to live until his happiest moment, which came due in heartbreaking fashion.

Facing the possibility of death alongside Dean, played by Jensen Ackles, Castiel confessed his love for the Winchester brother, reaching that moment of true happiness, and then dying.

When Dean asked why this profession of love sounded like a farewell, Castiel responded, “It is. I love you. Goodbye, Dean.”

Fans were shocked, but many were also upset that the revelation of Castiel’s true feelings came immediately before his death, leaving the storyline unexplored.

i'm going to miss that smile. that trench coat and that oversized suit. i'm gonna miss that strength. that determination. i'm gonna miss the pure selflessness and compassion. i'm gonna miss you so much, castiel. you were loved beyond belief. #CastielForever pic.twitter.com/smrk9ICX4j — shay!! deancas canon🧷 (@VAMPACKLES) November 6, 2020

going immediately from queerbaiting to bury your gays with no payoff in between is the most fucking #Supernatural thing i stg — Rowan Ellis is offline rn (@HeyRowanEllis) November 6, 2020

spn writers writing in castiel’s death .2 seconds after doing his confession: pic.twitter.com/3yoq46CeMR — jomi (@serotoningun) November 6, 2020

wait, destiel is canon? is that why all my friends were concerned about the feed getting thrown back 7 years? …. did they really bury the biggest post-queerbait gays — Victoria Rose, catgirl irl | BLM (@riningear) November 6, 2020

And it's like the very last thing to happen before the series ends forever And Castiel immediately permanently dies forever after the confession of love, cutting off any possibility of further development It's fucking painstakingly tailor-made to make fans as angry as possible — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) November 6, 2020

“Supernatural” still has two more episodes left to air before ending for good. The series finale had originally been intended to air earlier this year but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.