‘Supernatural’ Shocks And Upsets Fans With Big Character Revelation And Death

Photo: Robert Falconer / ©The CW Network / courtesy Everett Collection/CP Images
The final episodes of “Supernatural” have fans in shock.

SPOILERS FOR ‘SUPERNATURAL’ BELOW!

 

 

On Thursday night, the third-to-last episode of the hit horror-adventure series dropped a major revelation.

Misha Collins’ beloved character Castiel had made a deal with The Entity to live until his happiest moment, which came due in heartbreaking fashion.

Facing the possibility of death alongside Dean, played by Jensen Ackles, Castiel confessed his love for the Winchester brother, reaching that moment of true happiness, and then dying.

When Dean asked why this profession of love sounded like a farewell, Castiel responded, “It is. I love you. Goodbye, Dean.”

Fans were shocked, but many were also upset that the revelation of Castiel’s true feelings came immediately before his death, leaving the storyline unexplored.

“Supernatural” still has two more episodes left to air before ending for good. The series finale had originally been intended to air earlier this year but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

