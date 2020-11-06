Kelly Clarkson ‘Works Hard For The Money’ With Donna Summer Cover

Kelly Clarkson is bringing back those dance club vibes.

On Friday, the “Kelly Clarkson Show” host opens things with another Kellyoke cover, this time of Donna Summer’s immortal classic “She Works Had For The Money”.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Mr. Brightside’ Cover Is Killer

The iconic 1983 dance club hit brings some big energy to the end of a long U.S. election week.

Clarkson sticks close to the original sound and spirit of the song while adding to it her own vocal power.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Performs Epic Cover Of Bon Jovi’s ‘It’s My Life’

In recent weeks, Clarkson has also covered hits from Wynonna, Annie Lennox, and more.