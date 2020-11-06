Glammed-Up Cate Blanchett Dazzles In Armani’s New Holiday Campaign

Cate Blanchett’s holiday celebrations are off to an early start, and she’s doing it in style.

In her role as global beauty ambassador for Armani, the Oscar-winning actress is appearing in a new ad campaign, which was teased via Instagram. It begins with an advent calendar-style box featuring letters spelling out “Armani”, showcasing its Sì fragrance and Lip Maestro lipstick.

This was followed by another Instagram post, in which Blanchett tentatively emerges from a gift box, followed by snippets of the upcoming campaign.

Finally, a third video features Blanchett — this time wearing a shiny gold gown — spraying sparks in slow motion, with a new remix of Lesley Gore’s 1963 classic “You Don’t Own Me” serving as musical backdrop.

“Irresistible escapism and iconic encounters,” the caption promises.

According to the Daily Mail, the new campaign is being helmed by French director Fleur Fortuné.

“The film and print campaign both encapsulate the independence of spirit and sophistication that Sì has embodied since its debut in 2013,” declared the brand in a statement.

In a 2019 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Blanchett explained why she doesn’t like to be identified as the “face” of Armani’s Sì fragrance.

“Being the so-called ‘face’ of this fragrance — I think I’d prefer to say ‘the spirit’ of this fragrance — so being this Sì ‘spirit’ is all about creating an atmosphere in which I can inhabit a myriad of different states.

“Being a Sì woman isn’t a static thing — it’s full of flow: joy, apprehension, excitement, desire, risk, and frivolity. And love, bien sûr!”