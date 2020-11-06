System Of A Down Get Political With First Music Release In 15 Years

It’s been 15 years since there’s been any new music from System of a Down but the Armenian-American heavy metal band have just released two new tracks.

Fans of the band, led by frontman Serj Tankian, won’t be surprised that both new songs are highly political in nature, both focusing on the immense human suffering caused by the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

Unveiled on Thursday “Protect the Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz” are the band’s first releases since 2006.

“We’re probably the only rock band that has governments as enemies, the only rock band that’s at war, so I wrote these songs to boost the morale of our troops and Armenians around the world,” System of a Down guitarist/vocalist Daron Malakian said in a statement via Variety.

The band also issued a joint statement to accompany the tracks, which are available to download for a small donation.

“We as System Of A Down have just released new music for the first time in 15 years. The time to do this is now, as together, the four of us have something extremely important to say as a unified voice,” the statement declares, noting that both songs “speak of a dire and serious war being perpetrated upon our cultural homelands of Artsakh and Armenia.”

The statement continues: “We’re proud to share these songs with you and hope you enjoy listening to them. Further, we encourage you to read on to learn more about their origins and once you do, hope you are inspired to speak out about the horrific injustices and human rights violations occurring there now. Most importantly and urgently, we humbly implore you to donate, in sums small or large to help those adversely affected with what are ever-growing accounts of crimes against humanity.”

According to the band, the money raised from download donations “will be used to provide crucial and desperately needed aid and basic supplies for those affected” by the ongoing conflict.

“We realize that for many of you, there are more convenient ways you like listening to music,” the band’s statement concludes, “so please consider the opportunity to download these songs as an act of charity above all else. The music and lyrics speak for themselves. We need you to speak for Artsakh.”

The new System of a Down songs can be heard at Bandcamp.

Tankian teased a new interview of the band conducted by Rolling Stone.

Check out the @RollingStone interview all four of us did with @korygrow to talk about the dire situation in Artsakh & Armenia right now and how it led us to the studio to record new music to raise awareness and much needed funds for humanitarian aid. https://t.co/XDvXY8zzSL — Serj Tankian (@serjtankian) November 6, 2020

News of the new tracks sent the band trending on Twitter; check out some fan reaction to the new System of a Down tracks.

Armenians when the rest of the world finally starts paying attention to what we've been saying for the past month because system of a down released a song about it pic.twitter.com/Ujd8ISrM3o — Soph 🇦🇲 (@sopthemusicnerd) November 6, 2020

My mood listening to Protect The Land by System Of A Down 😭#ArtsakhIsArmenia #ArtsakhStrong pic.twitter.com/nfK1ambsK8 — anahit 🇦🇲 (@anahittttt) November 6, 2020