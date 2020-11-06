Liam Payne Calls Out British Tabloid For Misleading Headline About His Relationship With Son Bear And Ex Cheryl

By Corey Atad.

Liam Payne. Photo: Doug Peters/EMPICS/CP Images
Liam Payne won’t stand for misleading journalism.

On Friday, the former One Direction member called out a headline published in the Daily Mail about his relationship with ex Cheryl and their son Bear.

In an Instagram post, Payne shared a screenshot of the article and its headline, “‘It’s not unusual for me to be in and out of his life’: Liam Payne says he and Cheryl agreed he should take some ‘time away’ from son Bear.”

In response, the singer wrote in the caption, “Usually I let these things slide but this is completely out of context … I couldn’t see my son because of the worldwide pandemic that is happening not because I had anything wrong with me like this headline hints at.”

“This interview was done during the first nationwide lockdown at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and I was discussing not being able to see my child which is a difficult time for any parent I wish sometimes these people would do the research and give context instead of painting people a certain way for click bait,” he continued.

Payne and Cheryl split in 2018. In August, he announced his engagement to model Maya Henry.

