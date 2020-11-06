Liam Payne Calls Out British Tabloid For Misleading Headline About His Relationship With Son Bear And Ex Cheryl

Liam Payne won’t stand for misleading journalism.

On Friday, the former One Direction member called out a headline published in the Daily Mail about his relationship with ex Cheryl and their son Bear.

In an Instagram post, Payne shared a screenshot of the article and its headline, “‘It’s not unusual for me to be in and out of his life’: Liam Payne says he and Cheryl agreed he should take some ‘time away’ from son Bear.”

In response, the singer wrote in the caption, “Usually I let these things slide but this is completely out of context … I couldn’t see my son because of the worldwide pandemic that is happening not because I had anything wrong with me like this headline hints at.”

“This interview was done during the first nationwide lockdown at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and I was discussing not being able to see my child which is a difficult time for any parent I wish sometimes these people would do the research and give context instead of painting people a certain way for click bait,” he continued.

Payne and Cheryl split in 2018. In August, he announced his engagement to model Maya Henry.