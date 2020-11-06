Kate Mara Reveals Husband ‘Billy Elliot’ star Jamie Bell Scrapped Their Wedding Dance A Week Before The Ceremony

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell’s wedding dance didn’t go to plan.

Mara chatted with Jimmy Fallon about her love of ballet and her other half being the actual Billy Elliot, when she explained how he now dances more like a dad.

RELATED: Jamie Bell’s ‘Billy Elliot’ Dance Moves Resurface During An Appearance On ‘The Late Late Show’

The actress said of her wedding day, “For our wedding dance I wanted to learn a swing dance with him because I love swing dancing, it took a lot of convincing because he hates dance lessons.

“He said yes and we spent about four weeks doing this swing dancing lesson and learning this whole dance. Then literally the week before the wedding he was pacing around the room and he was like, ‘The choreography is just not good enough we’ve got to scrap the dance.’

“So we didn’t do it for the wedding, we ended up just slow dancing to our favourite Mexican song.”

Mara and Bell tied the knot in 2017 before welcoming their first child, a baby girl, in May 2019.

Mara also spoke about doing chemistry tests while pregnant for her new show “A Teacher”.

See more in the clip above.